Telangana Cracks Down on E-Commerce Food Safety Violations

The Telangana government has launched a crackdown on food safety violations within e-commerce warehouses, seizing more than 1,900 units of expired food items.

During a special operation on November 25 and 26, food safety officers inspected 75 warehouses, confiscating 76 kilograms of expired products, along with stale food and rotten vegetables, as reported in an official release.

Following the operation, 32 improvement notices were issued. State Food Safety Commissioner Sangita Satyanarayana emphasized the government's firm stance, warning that even large firms will face consequences if found violating food safety norms.