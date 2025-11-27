Left Menu

Telangana Cracks Down on E-Commerce Food Safety Violations

The Telangana government's food safety officers seized over 1,900 expired food items from e-commerce warehouses during a special drive. Conducted on November 25-26, the operation inspected 75 warehouses, leading to the issuances of 32 improvement notices. Commissioner Sangita Satyanarayana vowed strict action against violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:08 IST
Telangana Cracks Down on E-Commerce Food Safety Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has launched a crackdown on food safety violations within e-commerce warehouses, seizing more than 1,900 units of expired food items.

During a special operation on November 25 and 26, food safety officers inspected 75 warehouses, confiscating 76 kilograms of expired products, along with stale food and rotten vegetables, as reported in an official release.

Following the operation, 32 improvement notices were issued. State Food Safety Commissioner Sangita Satyanarayana emphasized the government's firm stance, warning that even large firms will face consequences if found violating food safety norms.

TRENDING

1
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
3
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India
4
False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025