Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized

At least 22 militants associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were neutralized as security forces embarked on an intelligence-led operation in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The military launched this operation on Wednesday, targeting Dera Ismail Khan district following credible reports indicating the presence of 'Fitna Al-Khawarij' terrorists.

Security forces engaged vigorously at a terrorist hideout, resulting in the elimination of 22 insurgents. An ongoing combing operation aims to dismantle any residual militant activities in the region.