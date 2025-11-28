Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized
In a decisive operation, Pakistani security forces killed 22 TTP militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military acted upon intelligence about the presence of 'Fitna Al-Khawarij' terrorists. A combing operation is ongoing to root out any remaining threats in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-11-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 02:22 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
At least 22 militants associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were neutralized as security forces embarked on an intelligence-led operation in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The military launched this operation on Wednesday, targeting Dera Ismail Khan district following credible reports indicating the presence of 'Fitna Al-Khawarij' terrorists.
Security forces engaged vigorously at a terrorist hideout, resulting in the elimination of 22 insurgents. An ongoing combing operation aims to dismantle any residual militant activities in the region.
Advertisement