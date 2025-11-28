Left Menu

Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized

In a decisive operation, Pakistani security forces killed 22 TTP militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military acted upon intelligence about the presence of 'Fitna Al-Khawarij' terrorists. A combing operation is ongoing to root out any remaining threats in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-11-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 02:22 IST
Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 22 militants associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were neutralized as security forces embarked on an intelligence-led operation in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The military launched this operation on Wednesday, targeting Dera Ismail Khan district following credible reports indicating the presence of 'Fitna Al-Khawarij' terrorists.

Security forces engaged vigorously at a terrorist hideout, resulting in the elimination of 22 insurgents. An ongoing combing operation aims to dismantle any residual militant activities in the region.

TRENDING

1
Colombia’s Electoral Authority Fines Petro Campaign for Funding Violations

Colombia’s Electoral Authority Fines Petro Campaign for Funding Violations

 Colombia
2
Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance on Ukrainian Territory

Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance on Ukrainian Territory

 Global
3
Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized

Major Blow to Terror Group: 22 TTP Militants Neutralized

 Pakistan
4
Brazil Sets Deadline for Carbon Market Regulation

Brazil Sets Deadline for Carbon Market Regulation

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025