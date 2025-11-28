Left Menu

Legal Eagles Turn Killers: Shocking Lawyer-Led Family Tragedy

In Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district, a lawyer orchestrated a murder, coercing a couple's sons to kill their parents for gifts and cash. This crime followed his fraudulent acquisition of the couple's shops. All involved, including lawyer Prabhakar Tripathi and the sons, have been arrested for the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district, a lawyer has been accused of masterminding the murder of an elderly couple. Authorities say he manipulated their sons into committing the crime by enticing them with money and gifts.

Police detained four suspects, including the sons, for the double homicide of Roshan Khan, aged 80, and his wife Waseela, aged 60. The gruesome event unfolded on the night of November 22 in Kamba Pokhar village, where the bodies were discovered in separate locations.

According to officials, advocate Prabhakar Tripathi allegedly deceived the Khans into signing away their shops before enticing the sons into murder to avoid legal repercussions. All involved are now behind bars, as the investigation continues to unravel this shocking case.



