Trump's Controversial Immigration Stand Escalates

Former President Donald Trump announced intensified immigration policies, following a tragic incident involving Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal. The policies include pausing migration from 'third world' countries and re-evaluating green cards. The move has sparked debate over immigration reforms and national security concerns in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heated declaration, former US President Donald Trump declared a sweeping crackdown on immigration policies, promising to halt migration from 'third world' countries and review green cards.

This announcement came after a fatal incident involving an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, which has intensified national security debates.

The Trump administration aims for major reductions in what it terms illegal and disruptive populations, further igniting discussions over the future of US immigration policy.

