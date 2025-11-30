Election Commission Extends Voter Roll Revision Amid Controversy
The Election Commission extended the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls by a week in response to transparency issues raised by opposition parties. The process aims to address dead, duplicate, and shifted electors, targeting illegal migrants. The revision impacts nine states and three Union Territories.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission on Sunday decided to extend the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across nine states and three Union Territories, following concerns raised by opposition parties about the initial tight schedule complicating the process for voters and officials.
In its announcement, the EC clarified that the extension will provide booth-level officials more time to collaborate with party representatives to ensure accuracy and transparency in updating voter rolls, crucial for maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.
Despite allegations from opposition parties highlighting the undue stress the timeline imposed on officials, including reported fatalities, the EC maintains that the process is progressing smoothly. The revision, which also targets foreign illegal migrants, is pivotal as several states face crucial upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
