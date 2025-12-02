Navy threat of offensive action key to Pak's ceasefire plea: Vice Admiral Swaminathan on Op Sindoor

The threat of offensive action by the Indian Navy during Operation Sindoor was one of the important factors in Pakistan requesting a ceasefire, Vice Admiral K Swaminathan said on Tuesday.

India launched the Operation Sindoor military action in May this year after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 persons were killed. Addressing the media ahead of the Navy Day, Vice Admiral Swaminathan, who heads the Western Naval Command, said Operation Sindoor saw an unprecedented mobilisation of more than 30 ships and submarines within a very short period.

''Our frontline ships were poised for combat off the Makran coast, under the umbrella of Vikrant Carrier Battle Group,'' he said.

The offensive deployment and posturing of the Indian Navy included a series of successful weapon firings in April and ''forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to its own coast,'' he said ''In fact, the threat of offensive action by the Indian Navy could he considered one of the important factors in Pakistan requesting for a ceasefire,'' Vice Admiral Swaminathan said.

