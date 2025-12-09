High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Immense Fortune

Legal tensions flared in the Delhi High Court as Priya Kapur and her minor son clashed over jurisdiction in the high-stakes battle concerning late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's immense overseas estate. They argued that the court has no authority to halt their dealings with foreign assets in the UK and the US.

Priya's counsel emphasized the issue of foreign jurisdiction, stressing that the high court cannot obstruct their pursuit of rights to Sunjay's substantial overseas properties. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor's children have moved for an injunction to prevent asset alienation, questioning the legitimacy of Sunjay's supposed will.

Justice Jyoti Singh has directed the submission of written arguments to address these claims, scheduling the next hearing for December 22. With assets in contention reportedly valued at Rs 30,000 crore, the case is poised to stir significant legal and familial drama.

