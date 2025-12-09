High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Immense Fortune
Priya Kapur and her son challenge the Delhi High Court's jurisdiction over late Sunjay Kapur's foreign assets amid contention over the legitimacy of his will. The court has been petitioned by Karisma Kapoor's children to prevent Priya from alienating them from the estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate.
- Country:
- India
Legal tensions flared in the Delhi High Court as Priya Kapur and her minor son clashed over jurisdiction in the high-stakes battle concerning late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's immense overseas estate. They argued that the court has no authority to halt their dealings with foreign assets in the UK and the US.
Priya's counsel emphasized the issue of foreign jurisdiction, stressing that the high court cannot obstruct their pursuit of rights to Sunjay's substantial overseas properties. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor's children have moved for an injunction to prevent asset alienation, questioning the legitimacy of Sunjay's supposed will.
Justice Jyoti Singh has directed the submission of written arguments to address these claims, scheduling the next hearing for December 22. With assets in contention reportedly valued at Rs 30,000 crore, the case is poised to stir significant legal and familial drama.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Birla Estates' Luxury Apartments in Gurugram Sold Out in Record Time
Gurugram Property Showcase: India's Real Estate Magnet Set to Shine in London
Guwahati's Rise: Northeast India's Emerging Real Estate Powerhouse
Kukatpally: Hyderabad's Prime Real Estate Investment Hub
Assam's Greenfield Airport Initiative: Transforming Doloo Tea Estate