Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Immense Fortune

Priya Kapur and her son challenge the Delhi High Court's jurisdiction over late Sunjay Kapur's foreign assets amid contention over the legitimacy of his will. The court has been petitioned by Karisma Kapoor's children to prevent Priya from alienating them from the estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:04 IST
High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Immense Fortune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Legal tensions flared in the Delhi High Court as Priya Kapur and her minor son clashed over jurisdiction in the high-stakes battle concerning late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's immense overseas estate. They argued that the court has no authority to halt their dealings with foreign assets in the UK and the US.

Priya's counsel emphasized the issue of foreign jurisdiction, stressing that the high court cannot obstruct their pursuit of rights to Sunjay's substantial overseas properties. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor's children have moved for an injunction to prevent asset alienation, questioning the legitimacy of Sunjay's supposed will.

Justice Jyoti Singh has directed the submission of written arguments to address these claims, scheduling the next hearing for December 22. With assets in contention reportedly valued at Rs 30,000 crore, the case is poised to stir significant legal and familial drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025