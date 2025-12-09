Judicial Lamp Controversy Ignites Political Furor
Opposition MPs, led by the DMK, have moved a motion for the removal of Madras High Court Judge G R Swaminathan. The controversy stems from his order on the lighting of a temple lamp adjacent to a dargah in Madurai, sparking allegations of sectarian bias and impartiality concerns in the judiciary.
A group of opposition MPs, spearheaded by the DMK, have submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, proposing the removal of Madras High Court Judge G R Swaminathan. This follows his contentious directive compelling the lighting of a lamp at a Madurai temple, which has ignited significant debate.
The disputed order was issued on December 1 when Justice Swaminathan asserted the right of the Arulmighu Subramania Swamy temple to maintain a traditional lamp. Located near a dargah on Thiruparankundram hillock, the site has become a focal point of religious tension, leading to a firm response from local and national leaders.
The DMK, joined by prominent figures like Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, argues that the judge's actions demonstrate partiality, contravening secular judicial principles. This has led to calls for his removal, with the Supreme Court set to review the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against the High Court's decision.
