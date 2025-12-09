Tripura's Development Wave: CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Rs 50 Crore Projects

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha marked a landmark day by unveiling 18 crucial projects in Sepahijala district, signaling a firm commitment to youth empowerment and infrastructure development. Worth Rs 50 crore, these projects span health, family welfare, education, and revenue sectors, indicating a comprehensive strategy for regional growth.

Saha took a firm stand against past governance, criticizing the CPI(M) for negligence over 35 years, particularly in Sepahijala district where he claimed development had stagnated. He underscored the state's rising economic indicators, with Tripura at the forefront in GSDP and per capita income among northeastern states.

Highlighting future-focused initiatives, Saha announced a Rs 7,000 crore allocation for infrastructure in 2025-26, encapsulating the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' philosophy. Emphasizing improved law and order, he introduced systems like 'Amar Sarkar' and CM helplines to address grievances efficiently, ensuring transparent job creation since 2018.

