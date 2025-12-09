Left Menu

Tripura's Development Wave: CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Rs 50 Crore Projects

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated 18 projects worth Rs 50 crore in Sepahijala district, emphasizing his commitment to youth and infrastructure development. Highlighting past governance failures, Saha noted improvements in the state's economic growth and law order. He pledged transparent job creation and solving public grievances efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:54 IST
Tripura's Development Wave: CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Rs 50 Crore Projects
projects
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha marked a landmark day by unveiling 18 crucial projects in Sepahijala district, signaling a firm commitment to youth empowerment and infrastructure development. Worth Rs 50 crore, these projects span health, family welfare, education, and revenue sectors, indicating a comprehensive strategy for regional growth.

Saha took a firm stand against past governance, criticizing the CPI(M) for negligence over 35 years, particularly in Sepahijala district where he claimed development had stagnated. He underscored the state's rising economic indicators, with Tripura at the forefront in GSDP and per capita income among northeastern states.

Highlighting future-focused initiatives, Saha announced a Rs 7,000 crore allocation for infrastructure in 2025-26, encapsulating the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' philosophy. Emphasizing improved law and order, he introduced systems like 'Amar Sarkar' and CM helplines to address grievances efficiently, ensuring transparent job creation since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025