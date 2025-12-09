Chargesheet Fallout: Ajay Gupta's Removal from Delhi Jal Board Advisory Post

Ajay Gupta, formerly associated with the Delhi Jal Board, was ousted from his newly appointed senior advisor position following allegations of involvement in a tender fraud case. The case, which concerns sewage treatment plant tenders issued in 2022, has led to significant legal scrutiny.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed charges against various individuals, including ex-minister Satyendar Jain and three former Delhi Jal Board officials. The chargesheet, submitted to a Delhi court, underscores the gravity of the allegations tied to the tender process.

The ED's investigation has pinpointed 14 entities allegedly complicit under money laundering statutes. Among them are key figures like Ajay Gupta, along with private sector participants involved in the tender activities, highlighting a network of alleged corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)