Ukraine's EU Ambitions Face Obstacles Amid War and Opposition

The European Union delivered a comprehensive list of reforms to Ukraine on Thursday, aiming to advance the country's bid for EU membership despite the ongoing conflict and objections from Hungary.

In Lviv, Ukrainian and EU officials discussed these reforms, covering critical areas such as rule of law and market integration, a necessary step to overcome Hungary's blockade of formal negotiations.

While Hungary remains steadfast in its opposition, other EU members, led by Cyprus, are supporting Ukraine's potential accession despite geopolitical challenges, promising to continue work on this front during Cyprus's upcoming EU presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)