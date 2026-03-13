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US Assures Security Amid Iran's Threats Over Strait of Hormuz Blockade

The US War Secretary, Pete Hegseth, has dismissed Iran's new Supreme Leader's threats to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing America's preparedness to secure navigation in the crucial waterway amid ongoing conflict in West Asia following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:23 IST
US Assures Security Amid Iran's Threats Over Strait of Hormuz Blockade
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. (Photo/YoutubeDepartment of War). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a firm response to rising tensions in West Asia, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday assured global stakeholders of the United States' readiness to prevent any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, called for an ongoing blockade of the strategic waterway, pivotal for global energy shipments.

During a Pentagon briefing, Secretary Hegseth, accompanied by General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, dismissed concerns over Iran's blockade threats. "As the world is seeing, they are exercising sheer desperation in the Strait of Hormuz - something we're dealing with; we have been dealing with it. Don't need to worry about it," Hegseth stated. He emphasized that the only obstruction in the strait is Iran's aggression towards shipping.

These remarks arise after Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's inaugural address as Supreme Leader, which marked a strong stance following his predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's, assassination in a joint US-Israeli strike. The subsequent retaliation by Iran led to escalations, threatening international energy markets. Hegseth reassured that the US has contingency plans for varied scenarios to ensure the strait remains uncontested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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