Mob Attack Injures Officers Amidst Blockade Protest
A protest turned violent when a mob injured at least 12 police officers, three seriously, in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. The disturbance began after a youth allegedly insulted a girl. Despite initial police intervention, over 200 villagers blockaded NH-220 demanding justice, escalating to an attack when police attempted to disperse them.
- Country:
- India
At least 12 police personnel were injured, including three seriously, during a violent mob attack in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The confrontation occurred when officers tried to disperse agitators who had blocked NH-220 near Behalda Bazaar on Friday.
The agitation was triggered by an alleged incident involving a youth verbally abusing a girl in Binjhua village. While a law and order situation developed on Thursday, it was initially resolved through police intervention. However, over 200 villagers subsequently blocked the national highway, demanding justice.
Additional Superintendent of Police Jadunath Jena confirmed that as police requested the removal of the blockade, they were attacked by the crowd. A dozen officers sustained injuries, prompting detentions. A case has been registered at Tiring police station related to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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