Community-Driven Demolition: Unveiling Sambhal's Bold Land Action

Members of the Sambhal district mosque committee proactively demolished a mosque and madrassa encroaching on government property before an official notice deadline expired. This community action allowed the land to be leased to 20 economically disadvantaged individuals for housing development, authorities revealed on Sunday.

In the village of Raya Buzurg, district officials executed the demolition of another illegal mosque after prior warnings failed to prompt its complete removal. This structured intervention ensured public land could be utilized for beneficial housing initiatives under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya highlighted that proactive community involvement led to the removal of illegally constructed buildings, while law enforcement ensured peaceful execution without protests amid organized security efforts.

