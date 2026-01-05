Dreaded Criminal Nabbed After Dramatic Encounter
An interstate criminal named Yad Ram, with a ₹1 lakh bounty, was apprehended by Gurugram and Nuh police following a brief encounter. Ram, wanted for multiple crimes including robbery and attempted murder, was caught after a tip-off, leading to his capture following a shootout.
An interstate criminal, Yad Ram, wanted for nearly two dozen crimes, was apprehended after a joint operation by Gurugram and Nuh police. With a ₹1 lakh bounty on his head, the infamous figure has left a trail of robbery and attempted murder across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Ram, a native of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh, lived in Jaipur, Rajasthan. His capture came after police received a tip-off about his movement on a bike without a license plate in Sohna. Armed with weapons, Ram tried to evade capture but was eventually cornered.
Police set up barricades on the Sohna-Gurugram road. Upon confrontation, Ram fired at the police, initiating a brief exchange of gunfire. The criminal sustained injuries to his legs and was captured. Two illegal pistols, a bike, and several cartridges were confiscated from him.
