Left Menu

Dreaded Criminal Nabbed After Dramatic Encounter

An interstate criminal named Yad Ram, with a ₹1 lakh bounty, was apprehended by Gurugram and Nuh police following a brief encounter. Ram, wanted for multiple crimes including robbery and attempted murder, was caught after a tip-off, leading to his capture following a shootout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:23 IST
Dreaded Criminal Nabbed After Dramatic Encounter
criminal
  • Country:
  • India

An interstate criminal, Yad Ram, wanted for nearly two dozen crimes, was apprehended after a joint operation by Gurugram and Nuh police. With a ₹1 lakh bounty on his head, the infamous figure has left a trail of robbery and attempted murder across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Ram, a native of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh, lived in Jaipur, Rajasthan. His capture came after police received a tip-off about his movement on a bike without a license plate in Sohna. Armed with weapons, Ram tried to evade capture but was eventually cornered.

Police set up barricades on the Sohna-Gurugram road. Upon confrontation, Ram fired at the police, initiating a brief exchange of gunfire. The criminal sustained injuries to his legs and was captured. Two illegal pistols, a bike, and several cartridges were confiscated from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violent Gym Ownership Dispute Sparks Outrage in East Delhi

Violent Gym Ownership Dispute Sparks Outrage in East Delhi

 India
2
Shock and Respect: The Bail Verdict in the Delhi Riots Case

Shock and Respect: The Bail Verdict in the Delhi Riots Case

 India
3
A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Brigitte Macron, reports AP.

A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Br...

 Global
4
Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026