Syria and Israel: Resuming Talks Amidst Historical Tensions

Syria and Israel have renewed U.S.-mediated discussions, marking the end of months of deadlock, Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Monday. The talks focus on Syria's demand for Israeli troop withdrawal from lands occupied after Bashar al-Assad's ousting, with hopes to reclaim non-negotiable national rights.

The negotiations aim to rejuvenate a 1974 agreement that established a United Nations-monitored buffer zone, following the 1973 Middle East conflict. Israeli forces crossed further into Syrian territory after Assad's regime ended in December 2024, taking actions purportedly to safeguard the Druze minority in southwestern Syria.

Syria insists on Israeli withdrawal to pre-2024 positions, alongside a mutual security framework to uphold its sovereignty. Despite previous rounds of dialogue yielding no formal peace, Syria seeks cessation of Israeli military actions. Israel asserts any agreement must protect its security and the region's demilitarisation.

