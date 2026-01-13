Left Menu

BBC Battles Trump: The $10 Billion Lawsuit Showdown

US President Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC, claiming defamation and unfair trade practices related to a documentary editing his Jan. 6, 2021, speech. The BBC plans to seek a dismissal of the case, citing jurisdiction issues and claiming no malice was involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The BBC is set to confront US President Donald Trump's monumental $10 billion lawsuit, seeking dismissal in a Florida court. According to court documents, Trump's legal action addresses the broadcaster's portrayal of his January 6, 2021, speech, alleging defamation and unfair trade practices.

Trump's lawsuit takes issue with the January 6 speech's portrayal in a BBC documentary, "Trump: A Second Chance?", alleging the edits misrepresented his intent. The documentary, which aired during the 2024 presidential race, omitted sections advocating for peaceful demonstration.

The BBC has acknowledged the editing issue but denies defamation, contesting the court's jurisdiction and claiming the documentary was not available in the US. As the legal battle unfolds, a trial could be slated for 2027, though the BBC remains committed to defending its position.

