Modi Distributes 61,000 Jobs at 18th Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute more than 61,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in different government departments and organizations during the 18th Rozgar Mela on Saturday.

This initiative underscores the prime minister's commitment to prioritizing employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is a pivotal effort aimed at realizing this vision, as stated by the PMO.

Since its inception, the Rozgar Mela has facilitated the issuance of over 11 lakh recruitment letters nationwide. This latest event, spanning 45 locations, will see recruits joining various Ministries and Departments, including Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, and Higher Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)