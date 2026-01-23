Left Menu

High-Stakes Rulings: Key Decisions from the Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court made significant decisions including setting aside bail for an accused involved in stone-pelting, upholding cash grants for uniforms to disadvantaged students, extending the Lokpal's decision deadline for TMC MP Mahua Moitra's case, and a judge recusal in Karti Chidambaram's corruption charges case.

The Delhi High Court annulled bail for a man linked to a mob incident during a demolition near the Turkman Gate's Faiz-e-Elahi mosque, directing the trial court to reassess the decision. The case highlights escalating tensions surrounding the demolition activities and the legal complexities entailed.

In a separate ruling, the court backed the Delhi government's move to allocate direct cash payments for uniforms to students in private schools under the Economically Weaker Section and disadvantaged groups. This decision aims to streamline processes and overcome bureaucratic hurdles associated with individual orders.

Additionally, the court granted a two-month extension for the Lokpal to decide on sanctioning the CBI to file charges against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, and a recusal by Justice Girish Kathpalia in handling Karti Chidambaram's case pertaining to the Chinese visa scam. These cases underscore the ongoing judicial scrutiny and complex legal battles involving political figures.

