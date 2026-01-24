Pentagon's Strategic Shift: South Korea Takes the Lead

The Pentagon is signaling a significant shift in military strategy, as per a recent policy document that highlights a 'more limited' role for U.S. forces in deterring North Korea. Instead, South Korea is set to take primary responsibility for this task, suggesting a potential reduction of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula, where approximately 28,500 are currently stationed.

According to the National Defense Strategy document, South Korea can effectively handle North Korea's threats with critical but reduced U.S. support. This adjustment aligns with America's interest in updating its military presence in the region. In a broader context, the U.S. seeks to maintain flexibility to address threats like China's expanding military influence.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon remains focused on a wide range of global priorities, including homeland defense, countering China's influence, and managing Iran's military developments. President Trump's National Security Strategy last year emphasized strengthening U.S. positions in the Indo-Pacific while reassessing relations with Europe. Elbridge Colby's upcoming visit to Asia underscores the ongoing strategic pivot in U.S. defense policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)