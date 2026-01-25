Trump's Diplomatic U-Turn: A Salute to UK Soldiers

US President Donald Trump lauded British soldiers who served in Afghanistan in a recent social media post, reversing earlier comments that had sparked criticism within the UK, especially from families of the casualties.

Following talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump expressed admiration for the 457 British servicemen and women who lost their lives in Afghanistan, calling them "among the greatest of all warriors." He emphasized the enduring strength of the military alliance between the UK and the USA.

Despite his recent praise, Trump did not retract his previous statements that questioned NATO's reliability, leading to further disapproval from Italian and French leaders. Starmer had addressed the issue in their conversation, highlighting the sacrifices of UK and US troops in conflicts like Afghanistan.