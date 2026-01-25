Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic U-Turn: A Salute to UK Soldiers

US President Donald Trump praised British soldiers in a social media post following criticism over previous remarks about NATO support. His statement follows a conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and emphasizes the unbreakable bond between US and UK militaries, reaffirming joint efforts in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-01-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 01:29 IST
Trump's Diplomatic U-Turn: A Salute to UK Soldiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

US President Donald Trump lauded British soldiers who served in Afghanistan in a recent social media post, reversing earlier comments that had sparked criticism within the UK, especially from families of the casualties.

Following talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump expressed admiration for the 457 British servicemen and women who lost their lives in Afghanistan, calling them "among the greatest of all warriors." He emphasized the enduring strength of the military alliance between the UK and the USA.

Despite his recent praise, Trump did not retract his previous statements that questioned NATO's reliability, leading to further disapproval from Italian and French leaders. Starmer had addressed the issue in their conversation, highlighting the sacrifices of UK and US troops in conflicts like Afghanistan.

TRENDING

1
NBA Game Postponed After Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Protests

NBA Game Postponed After Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Protests

 Global
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026