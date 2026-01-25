Major Bust: Suspected Drug Trafficker Apprehended with Smack Cache

In a significant crackdown, police in Nakur apprehended an alleged drug trafficker, seizing 65 grams of smack—an adulterated form of heroin—perpetuating concerns over illicit drug trade in the region.

The accused, identified as Saddam from Baikhedi village, was intercepted near the Ambehta-Gangoh road, where law enforcement officials made the definitive move. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain confirmed the development, emphasizing the ongoing investigation.

Seized items included the illegal substance, an electronic weighing scale, and a mobile phone. As authorities deepen their probe, charges have been filed under pertinent legal statutes, signaling an intensified campaign against narcotics trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)