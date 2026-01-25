Left Menu

Major Bust: Suspected Drug Trafficker Apprehended with Smack Cache

Police in Nakur arrested Saddam, accused of drug trafficking, seizing 65 grams of smack valued at Rs 13 lakh. The operation near Baikhedi village yielded the illegal substance, a weighing scale, and a mobile phone. Authorities have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

In a significant crackdown, police in Nakur apprehended an alleged drug trafficker, seizing 65 grams of smack—an adulterated form of heroin—perpetuating concerns over illicit drug trade in the region.

The accused, identified as Saddam from Baikhedi village, was intercepted near the Ambehta-Gangoh road, where law enforcement officials made the definitive move. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain confirmed the development, emphasizing the ongoing investigation.

Seized items included the illegal substance, an electronic weighing scale, and a mobile phone. As authorities deepen their probe, charges have been filed under pertinent legal statutes, signaling an intensified campaign against narcotics trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

