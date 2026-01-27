Left Menu

Outrage Over Humiliation of Disabled War Hero at Toll Plaza

A retired Army commando, Shyamaraj, who lost his legs during Operation Parakram, faced alleged harassment at a toll plaza, sparking outrage. Despite having a valid toll exemption pass, he was asked to pay, leading to public criticism and calls for better toll rule training for staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:45 IST
A retired Army commando, who is disabled, faced alleged harassment at a toll plaza, causing public uproar, police reported on Tuesday. The incident unfolded at Sasthana toll plaza near Kundapur, and a video capturing the event has since gone viral.

Shyamaraj, 42, hailing from Edaneeru in Kerala's Kasaragod district, is a former member of the elite 21 Paramilitary unit and sustained life-altering injuries during Operation Parakram. Despite possessing a legitimate toll exemption pass, he was stopped and asked to pay at the plaza.

This incident has ignited widespread condemnation on social media, with many demanding disciplinary action against the involved staff and calling for enhanced sensitivity training regarding toll exemption protocols for veterans from the military forces.

