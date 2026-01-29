Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: Honoring Vidip Jadhav's Dedication

Vidip Jadhav, a Mumbai Police constable, lost his life in a plane crash alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The incident took place in Baramati, Pune district. Jadhav's last rites were performed in his native village in Satara, Maharashtra, with honors from the police force.

In a solemn ceremony, the final rites of Vidip Jadhav, the personal security officer to Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were conducted early Thursday morning in Satara district, Maharashtra. Jadhav tragically perished in a plane crash alongside Pawar.

The crash, which occurred in Baramati, Pune district, on Wednesday, also claimed the lives of two pilots and a flight attendant. Jadhav, who was a 2009-batch constable with the Mumbai Police, was en route with Pawar at the time of the incident. His remains were taken to his native village, Taradgaon, in Satara, where a midnight cremation was held.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti expressed his condolences, praising Jadhav's dedication and service. Jadhav, a resident of Thane City, leaves behind a wife and two children. His passing is a significant loss to the Mumbai Police Force.

