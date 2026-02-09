Left Menu

Tragic Turn at Toronto: IT Professional Killed in Shopping Centre Parking Lot

A 37-year-old Indian-Canadian IT professional, Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, was fatally shot in a Toronto shopping centre parking lot. Police suspect the incident was targeted, marking Toronto's third homicide of the year. The suspect remains at large, fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:10 IST
Tragic Turn at Toronto: IT Professional Killed in Shopping Centre Parking Lot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fatal shooting occurred in Toronto on Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, a 37-year-old IT professional from Brampton. The tragedy unfolded in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre, located at Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27, sparking concerns about public safety.

Toronto Police rushed to the scene around 3:31 p.m., responding to reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found Nandakumar suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he succumbed shortly after. The suspects reportedly fled in a vehicle.

Authorities, describing the shooting as 'targeted,' are continuing to investigate. Inspector Errol Watson acknowledged the distress such an incident could cause, particularly in a crowded mall setting, and emphasized ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

