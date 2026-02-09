Left Menu

Tragedy in Kathmandu: A Plea for Justice

Rambir Singh Gola, a businessman from Ghaziabad, has petitioned the Delhi High Court, alleging negligence by the Indian government and Hyatt hotels in his wife's death during Gen-Z protests in Kathmandu. He seeks compensation and an investigation into the incident, criticizing inadequate protection and evacuation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:32 IST
Tragedy in Kathmandu: A Plea for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the case of Ghaziabad businessman Rambir Singh Gola, who claims negligence by the central government led to his wife's tragic death during Gen-Z protests in Kathmandu.

Gola demands Rs 25 crore from the government and Rs 75 crore from Hyatt hotels. He also calls for a judicial probe, arguing the government's conduct violated Constitutional protections.

Despite repeated distress signals, Gola alleges inadequate evacuation efforts, leaving him and his wife stranded amid danger. In a desperate bid to escape, their makeshift exit failed, leading to her fatal fall.

TRENDING

1
National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

 India
2
Crypto Scams and Cash Seizures: ED Cracks Down on Ahmedabad Call Centre Fraud

Crypto Scams and Cash Seizures: ED Cracks Down on Ahmedabad Call Centre Frau...

 India
3
Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure

Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure

 Global
4
Crucial Call for Pension Reform: EPS-95 Under Spotlight

Crucial Call for Pension Reform: EPS-95 Under Spotlight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026