Tragedy in Kathmandu: A Plea for Justice
Rambir Singh Gola, a businessman from Ghaziabad, has petitioned the Delhi High Court, alleging negligence by the Indian government and Hyatt hotels in his wife's death during Gen-Z protests in Kathmandu. He seeks compensation and an investigation into the incident, criticizing inadequate protection and evacuation efforts.
New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court is set to hear the case of Ghaziabad businessman Rambir Singh Gola, who claims negligence by the central government led to his wife's tragic death during Gen-Z protests in Kathmandu.
Gola demands Rs 25 crore from the government and Rs 75 crore from Hyatt hotels. He also calls for a judicial probe, arguing the government's conduct violated Constitutional protections.
Despite repeated distress signals, Gola alleges inadequate evacuation efforts, leaving him and his wife stranded amid danger. In a desperate bid to escape, their makeshift exit failed, leading to her fatal fall.
