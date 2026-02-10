Left Menu

Telangana CM Accuses BJP of Using Owaisi as a Political 'Lifeline'

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has criticized the BJP for allegedly portraying AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi as a political tool to gather votes, questioning their inability to curb his influence. He urged the public to reconsider their electoral choices amidst claims of religious sentiment provocation by the BJP.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leveraging AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi as a 'lifeline' to secure votes, prioritizing his influence over religious figures like Lord Rama.

During a press meet, CM Reddy stated, 'For the BJP, Owaisi is a central figure, often mentioned more than Lord Rama, serving as an 'Aladdin's magic lamp' during elections. Despite portraying him as a villain, the BJP seems incapable of limiting his influence.'

Reddy further condemned the BJP's strategy of stoking religious tensions and demonizing AIMIM leaders, labeling these as signs of 'ideological poverty.' He called on voters to reflect on these tactics as they decide their political allegiances in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

