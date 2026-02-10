Controversy Unfolds in High-Profile Lamborghini Crash: Mishra Family Under Scrutiny
The high-profile Lamborghini crash involving Shivam Mishra has sparked controversy as his family claims he wasn't driving, contrary to police evidence. As authorities investigate, the Mishras maintain that Shivam is wrongly implicated and intend to present their defense in court. The incident has garnered significant media attention.
The investigation into the notorious Lamborghini crash intensified Tuesday as Shivam Mishra's legal representatives staunchly denied his involvement. The son of a prominent tobacco baron, Mishra, is at the center of a legal storm following the accident that saw the luxury vehicle plow into pedestrians on VIP Road.
Despite the police's assertion, backed by CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonials, placing Mishra behind the wheel, his family ardently claims otherwise. Shivam's father, K K Mishra, vouched for his innocence, suggesting their family driver, Mohan, was responsible for the car at the time of the crash.
Mishra's legal team emphasizes the necessity of treating the incident as an accident and not a criminal act. Meanwhile, the local police, steadfast in their claims, continue their investigation, even as the Mishra family prepares to contest these allegations in court. The incident has reopened past controversies involving the Mishra family, like previous tax-related probes.
With inputs from agencies.
