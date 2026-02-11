Soldier Injured in Gulmarg Landmine Blast
An Army soldier sustained injuries from a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg sector. The incident occurred early Wednesday, leading to the soldier's hospitalization at the Basement Hospital for medical attention.
An Army soldier sustained injuries following a landmine detonation near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg sector early Wednesday, according to officials.
The unexpected explosion occurred close to the LoC, highlighting ongoing risks faced by military personnel in the region.
The injured soldier was promptly transported to the Basement Hospital for necessary medical treatment, officials confirmed.
