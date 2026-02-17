Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Units in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, police and revenue teams discovered illegal firecracker factories and a warehouse after a deadly explosion killed seven. Large quantities of crackers and explosives were seized. Hemant Sharma has been detained for questioning, with suspicions on distribution links to nearby regions.

Jaipur | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:30 IST
In a joint operation on Tuesday, police and revenue officials uncovered two illegal firecracker manufacturing units and a warehouse in Bhiwadi town, in the Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan. This crackdown follows an explosion and fire at an unauthorized production site that resulted in the tragic deaths of seven laborers.

Authorities seized a significant amount of firecrackers, explosive materials, and machinery from the premises. Additionally, a warehouse, stocked with finished fireworks, was sealed off. The raid indicates these illicit products were likely intended for markets in Rajasthan, Haryana, and the Delhi-NCR region.

The police have detained Hemant Sharma for questioning. He has been named in the First Information Report (FIR) concerning Monday's fatal blast, as investigations continue to uncover the parties responsible for this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

