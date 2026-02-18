Left Menu

Committee Calls for Federal Reforms: A New Era of Union-State Relations

The Justice Kurian Joseph-led committee on Union-State relations recommends major constitutional reforms to enhance federalism in India. The report suggests appointing governors through state legislative assemblies, introducing a fixed five-year term, and major language policy changes to promote state autonomy, linguistic equality, and cooperative federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union-State relations committee, led by Justice Kurian Joseph, has made significant recommendations aiming to enhance cooperative federalism in India. The report, presented by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, proposes that state legislative assemblies should have a say in appointing governors, breaking from the norm of exclusive central appointments.

A key recommendation includes a non-renewable five-year term for governors, intended to reinforce neutrality and curb the perceived partisanship of the role. The report outlines structural reforms parallel to the 1991 economic overhaul, indicating a required shift for contemporary Indian federalism.

Furthermore, the committee calls for linguistic reforms by moving away from the 'One nation, One language' policy, advocating for linguistic equality and recommending amendments to Articles 343, 345, and 346. The overarching goal remains to restore federal balance, ensuring true autonomy and cooperation between the union and states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

