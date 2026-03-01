Odisha's Water Woes: Correcting a Historical Blunder
Odisha's Advocate General, Pitambar Acharya, claimed the BJP government is addressing a historical error by the previous BJD government, largely responsible for the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh. The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal is reviewing the situation, with a potential extension for a more comprehensive evaluation.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Advocate General, Pitambar Acharya, accused the previous BJD administration of making a historical blunder that contributed to the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh. Speaking to reporters in Puri, Acharya highlighted the steps being taken by the current BJP government to amend the situation in favor of Odisha.
Acharya criticized the last government for not opposing Chhattisgarh's dam constructions on the Mahanadi River's upper stream. He refuted claims by the previous regime that such constructions would not affect water flow even if multiple dams were built, marking it as a severe oversight.
The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal's visit, which some have trivialized, underscores its importance. Tribunal members inspected the Hirakud reservoir and Satkosia gorge, pivotal areas influencing Odisha's water resources. Their assessment continues in Chhattisgarh, with an extension of their tenure under Center's review to allow thorough investigation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- BJP
- Mahanadi
- water dispute
- Chhattisgarh
- tribunal
- Hirakud
- Satkosia
- Acharya
- Ramsar sites
ALSO READ
Tensions Surge as Posters Protest Khamenei’s Death in Chhattisgarh
Major Breakthrough: 15 Naxalites, Including Key Leader, Surrender in Chhattisgarh
15 Naxalites, including senior leader Vikas, surrender in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma.
High Court Grants Bail: The Liquor Scam Unfolds in Chhattisgarh
Major Maoist Cache Unearthed in Chhattisgarh Forest