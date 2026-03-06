Left Menu

Horrific Crime Shocks Sammana: Man Arrested for Teen's Murder, Accused of Cannibalism

A man, Gudda Patel, was arrested for allegedly murdering 16-year-old Bharat Vishwakarma in Sammana village. A viral video suggests cannibalism, which is under police investigation. Patel attacked Bharat with an iron rod and hammer, then fled but was captured by villagers. He was previously convicted for his wife's murder.

Horrific Crime Shocks Sammana: Man Arrested for Teen's Murder, Accused of Cannibalism
In a chilling incident in Sammana village, police arrested Gudda Patel for the brutal murder of 16-year-old Bharat Vishwakarma. Eyewitnesses reported a sudden attack using a rod and hammer, leaving the teenager dead.

Following the attack, Patel was reportedly seen fleeing towards nearby fields. Villagers acted quickly, surrounding him and throwing stones before authorities arrived and apprehended him. The suspicion of cannibalism arose from a viral video that purportedly shows Patel engaging in gruesome acts with the victim's remains.

Police are investigating these claims and have noted that Patel had recently been released from prison after serving time for the murder of his wife. The victim's family demands extreme legal repercussions, seeking the death penalty for Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

