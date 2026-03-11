Arunachal Pradesh Tackles Rising Human-Animal Conflicts

In a move to address the growing concern over human-animal conflicts, the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has constituted a special committee to study the issue. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Speaker Tesam Pongte.

The committee, chaired by senior BJP MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, is tasked with examining the circumstances leading to these conflicts and proposing effective wildlife protection strategies. It will include BJP members Dr. Mohesh Chai, Topin Ete, and Tsering Lhamu, alongside Congress MLA Kumar Waii. The state's principal chief conservator of forests will serve as the member secretary.

This decision follows a Private Member's resolution introduced by Kumar Waii in March, urging immediate action following several tragic incidents involving wildlife. The panel has been given three months to complete its study and report back to the Assembly with its findings and recommendations.

