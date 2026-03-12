Veterans Decry Proposed Pension Tax Changes
Disabled war veterans in Rajasthan are urging the Indian government to reconsider plans to tax their war injury pensions, citing the move as a disregard for their sacrifices. Veterans stress that these pensions are compensations for injuries, not incomes, and vital for their livelihoods and dignity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Disabled war veterans in Rajasthan are urging the central government to reverse its decision to subject their war injury pensions to income tax starting in 2026.
Colonel A K Mathur (Retd), heading the Disabled War Veterans of Rajasthan, emphasized the importance of preserving dignity and honor for soldiers injured in military operations.
Veterans argue that taxing these pensions disregards their sacrifices, as pensions are indispensable compensations, not earnings. The community calls for amending the Finance Bill 2026 to safeguard their pension tax exemptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Government Ensures Steady LPG Supply Amid Rumors
Kerala Government Prioritizes Cooking Gas Distribution Amid Shortage
Brazil's Fuel Policy Shift: Tax Exemptions and Export Levies
Odisha Government Denies LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Crisis
Gurugram Tragedy: Government Steps Up Support for Victims' Families