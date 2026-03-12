Left Menu

Veterans Decry Proposed Pension Tax Changes

Disabled war veterans in Rajasthan are urging the Indian government to reconsider plans to tax their war injury pensions, citing the move as a disregard for their sacrifices. Veterans stress that these pensions are compensations for injuries, not incomes, and vital for their livelihoods and dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:06 IST
Veterans Decry Proposed Pension Tax Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Disabled war veterans in Rajasthan are urging the central government to reverse its decision to subject their war injury pensions to income tax starting in 2026.

Colonel A K Mathur (Retd), heading the Disabled War Veterans of Rajasthan, emphasized the importance of preserving dignity and honor for soldiers injured in military operations.

Veterans argue that taxing these pensions disregards their sacrifices, as pensions are indispensable compensations, not earnings. The community calls for amending the Finance Bill 2026 to safeguard their pension tax exemptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026