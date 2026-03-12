Veterans Decry Proposed Pension Tax Changes

Disabled war veterans in Rajasthan are urging the central government to reverse its decision to subject their war injury pensions to income tax starting in 2026.

Colonel A K Mathur (Retd), heading the Disabled War Veterans of Rajasthan, emphasized the importance of preserving dignity and honor for soldiers injured in military operations.

Veterans argue that taxing these pensions disregards their sacrifices, as pensions are indispensable compensations, not earnings. The community calls for amending the Finance Bill 2026 to safeguard their pension tax exemptions.

