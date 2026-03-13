Tragedy in Wazirpur: Violent Argument Leads to Murder

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area where a man was killed and another seriously injured after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men. The altercation reportedly took place following an argument near Pathwari Park on Thursday, according to police statements.

Upon receiving a PCR call, police rushed to the scene and discovered that the injured parties had been taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. Unfortunately, one victim, identified as Mohan Lal, 42, succumbed to his injuries. Investigations led to the arrest of Sahil alias Natwala and his associates Raghav, Abhishek, and Arjun, who have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The crime scene was meticulously inspected by Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams. A CCTV footage that surfaced on social media shows the moments leading up to the incident, revealing a wedding procession nearby. The footage captures the accused waiting by the roadside before launching a vicious attack on the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)