Madhya Pradesh HC Demands Remediation Plan for Bhopal Disaster Site

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a five-week deadline for the state government to provide a comprehensive plan to assess and remediate contaminated soil and groundwater at the Union Carbide factory site in Bhopal. This follows the catastrophic industrial disaster that claimed 5,479 lives in 1984.

A division bench led by Justices VK Singh and AK Nirankari reviewed an affidavit from the state government, highlighting recent efforts, including a meeting on March 3 to collaborate with various organizations on the cleanup effort. The meeting covered important areas such as soil and groundwater assessment, structural detoxification, and remediation timelines.

Environmental and public interest groups, including the Bhopal Group for Information and Action, are spearheading petitions to hasten the development of a pollution-free site. Criticism arose as the state government failed to present the plan by the expected deadline, opting instead to request additional time.