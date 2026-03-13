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Madhya Pradesh HC Demands Remediation Plan for Bhopal Disaster Site

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has given the state government five weeks to present a plan for cleaning up contamination at the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal. This follows the 1984 gas leak disaster that killed thousands. The government must submit this plan amidst ongoing petitions for site remediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:39 IST
Madhya Pradesh HC Demands Remediation Plan for Bhopal Disaster Site
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The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a five-week deadline for the state government to provide a comprehensive plan to assess and remediate contaminated soil and groundwater at the Union Carbide factory site in Bhopal. This follows the catastrophic industrial disaster that claimed 5,479 lives in 1984.

A division bench led by Justices VK Singh and AK Nirankari reviewed an affidavit from the state government, highlighting recent efforts, including a meeting on March 3 to collaborate with various organizations on the cleanup effort. The meeting covered important areas such as soil and groundwater assessment, structural detoxification, and remediation timelines.

Environmental and public interest groups, including the Bhopal Group for Information and Action, are spearheading petitions to hasten the development of a pollution-free site. Criticism arose as the state government failed to present the plan by the expected deadline, opting instead to request additional time.

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