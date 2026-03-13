Race to Lead: The Next U.N. Secretary-General

The United Nations is gearing up for its next Secretary-General election, slated to begin on January 1, 2027. This pivotal election has already seen nominations from notable figures around the globe, with a concentration on leaders from Latin America and Africa.

The nomination process, initiated on November 25, requires candidates to be proposed by a U.N. member state. While the position traditionally rotates among regions, there is an increasing expectation of candidates from diverse backgrounds.

In an effort to introduce more transparency to the historically opaque selection process, the U.N. is requiring vision statements and plans to hold live interactive dialogues for candidates. These measures are aimed at bolstering trust as the organization seeks a leader to navigate unprecedented global challenges.