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Chaos in Iran: Challenges for New Supreme Leader After Conflict

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly wounded and disfigured, raising concerns about his capability to govern amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli attacks. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth questioned his legitimacy and operational capability after heavy familial losses in the conflict, amidst intensifying military strikes against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:03 IST
Chaos in Iran: Challenges for New Supreme Leader After Conflict
Mojtaba Khamenei

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Friday that Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, is wounded and likely disfigured after consecutive U.S. and Israeli attacks. These developments cast doubts on Khamenei's ability to effectively govern the nation.

No recent images of Khamenei have been released following an Israeli strike that reportedly killed much of his family. His initial remarks emerged only through a televised statement urging the closure of U.S. bases in neighboring countries. Hegseth further challenged the authenticity of Khamenei's leadership and voice amid the escalating conflict.

During a briefing with General Dan Caine, Hegseth emphasized the U.S.'s aggressive military stance, citing ongoing efforts to dismantle Iran's missile capabilities. Despite U.S.-Israeli offensives, Iranian drone activity persists in nearby regions, underlining the growing tensions in the Middle East conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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