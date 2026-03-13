Empowering Assam: Modi Grants Land Rights to Tea Garden Workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the BJP-led government's initiative to end a 'historic injustice' against tea garden workers in Assam by granting them land rights. He criticized the Congress party for neglecting these workers in the past and highlighted the NDA's efforts towards inclusive development.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant initiative on Friday aimed at addressing longstanding neglect faced by tea garden workers in Assam. By granting land rights, Modi stated that the BJP-led government is correcting a historic wrong and fulfilling a promise to this community.
In his speech, Modi criticized the Congress party for failing to support the tea garden workers during its tenure. He emphasized the significance of offering land pattas to the workers, portraying it as a personal debt repayment, given his background in the tea industry. This initiative began with the ceremonial handing over of land rights to 28,241 families in Assam.
Modi also highlighted his government's broader developmental agenda, noting significant investments in agriculture and a commitment to insulate farmers from global crises. He positioned the NDA government as a model of good governance and development, countering Congress's alleged misinformation during geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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