Left Menu

Empowering Assam: Modi Grants Land Rights to Tea Garden Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the BJP-led government's initiative to end a 'historic injustice' against tea garden workers in Assam by granting them land rights. He criticized the Congress party for neglecting these workers in the past and highlighted the NDA's efforts towards inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:52 IST
Empowering Assam: Modi Grants Land Rights to Tea Garden Workers
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant initiative on Friday aimed at addressing longstanding neglect faced by tea garden workers in Assam. By granting land rights, Modi stated that the BJP-led government is correcting a historic wrong and fulfilling a promise to this community.

In his speech, Modi criticized the Congress party for failing to support the tea garden workers during its tenure. He emphasized the significance of offering land pattas to the workers, portraying it as a personal debt repayment, given his background in the tea industry. This initiative began with the ceremonial handing over of land rights to 28,241 families in Assam.

Modi also highlighted his government's broader developmental agenda, noting significant investments in agriculture and a commitment to insulate farmers from global crises. He positioned the NDA government as a model of good governance and development, countering Congress's alleged misinformation during geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026