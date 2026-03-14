Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Head Constable and Wife in Doda

A tragic vehicle accident in Doda district led to the deaths of Head Constable Zulfikar Ali and his wife, Rehana Begum, while their two sons were injured. The incident occurred when their car skidded off a road. Officials expressed grief, emphasizing Ali's dedication to social causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:45 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Head Constable and Wife in Doda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Doda district claimed the lives of Head Constable Zulfikar Ali and his wife, Rehana Begum, on Friday. Their vehicle plunged into a stream near Basti Bridge, leaving their two sons injured.

Authorities detailed that the family was traveling from Bhaderwah to Bani when the car lost control and crashed into a nallah. Head Constable Ali, who served with the District Special Branch in Bhaderwah, was recognized for his commitment to combatting social issues, including drug abuse.

Expressing profound sorrow over the incident, Union minister Jitendra Singh and other officials extended condolences to the bereaved family, and reassurances for the sons' recovery were provided. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also offered their sympathies, highlighting Ali's contributions to the police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026