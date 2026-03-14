Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Head Constable and Wife in Doda
A tragic vehicle accident in Doda district led to the deaths of Head Constable Zulfikar Ali and his wife, Rehana Begum, while their two sons were injured. The incident occurred when their car skidded off a road. Officials expressed grief, emphasizing Ali's dedication to social causes.
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident in Doda district claimed the lives of Head Constable Zulfikar Ali and his wife, Rehana Begum, on Friday. Their vehicle plunged into a stream near Basti Bridge, leaving their two sons injured.
Authorities detailed that the family was traveling from Bhaderwah to Bani when the car lost control and crashed into a nallah. Head Constable Ali, who served with the District Special Branch in Bhaderwah, was recognized for his commitment to combatting social issues, including drug abuse.
Expressing profound sorrow over the incident, Union minister Jitendra Singh and other officials extended condolences to the bereaved family, and reassurances for the sons' recovery were provided. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also offered their sympathies, highlighting Ali's contributions to the police department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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