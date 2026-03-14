Drone Fire Disrupts Oil Operations in Fujairah
Oil loading operations were halted in Fujairah, UAE, following a fire caused by debris from a drone interception. No injuries were reported, and civil defence teams are managing the situation. The incident, reported by Bloomberg, disrupted one of the world's key oil bunkering hubs near the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil loading operations in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, have been interrupted following a fire incident, according to industry sources. The disruption occurred after debris from an intercepted drone caused a fire, although no injuries have been reported, as per the emirate's media office.
Civil defence teams are currently addressing the incident to manage and contain the fire. However, authorities have not disclosed specific details regarding the suspension of operations in the major bunkering hub.
Earlier, Bloomberg News indicated that the port situated outside the Strait of Hormuz faced operational halts due to the drone attack and ensuing fire. The situation underscores the vulnerability of crucial energy infrastructure in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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