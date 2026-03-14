Ladakh's Path to Peace: Central Government Revokes Detention of Activist
Ladakh's Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena hailed the central government's revocation of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention, a move he views as conducive to peace in the region. Saxena emphasized dialogue over agitation, urging peaceful engagement to address regional issues and promote development in the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena applauded the central government's decision to revoke the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, deeming it a positive development for the area.
Saxena stressed the importance of dialogue over violence or agitation, promoting peaceful engagement to tackle the region's concerns and spur growth.
Wangchuk's detention was annulled in light of violent statehood protests, suggesting a preference for cooperation in fostering lasting solutions for Ladakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)