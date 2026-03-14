Ladakh's Path to Peace: Central Government Revokes Detention of Activist

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena applauded the central government's decision to revoke the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, deeming it a positive development for the area.

Saxena stressed the importance of dialogue over violence or agitation, promoting peaceful engagement to tackle the region's concerns and spur growth.

Wangchuk's detention was annulled in light of violent statehood protests, suggesting a preference for cooperation in fostering lasting solutions for Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)