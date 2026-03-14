Tragedy Strikes as Truck Accident Claims Lives in Jharkhand

A tragic road accident unfolded in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district as a truck rammed into multiple vehicles near Charhi Chowk on National Highway 33, resulting in the death of three individuals, police reported.

The catastrophic event occurred when the truck driver lost control, colliding with three vehicles, including a bus. Two victims died instantly, while a third succumbed to injuries during treatment. Seven critically injured passengers are receiving care at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, authorities confirmed.

The incident incited a protest among local residents, who blocked the highway for over five hours, demanding compensation for victims' families and the arrest of the truck driver. Police managed to calm the situation, assuring protesters their demands would be addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)