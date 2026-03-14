Cooking Gas Crisis: Jully Urges Government for Immediate Action
Tikaram Jully, the Opposition Leader in the Rajasthan Assembly, criticizes the government for mismanagement causing cooking gas shortages. He calls for an end to political blame games, instead urging action to improve LPG supply and curb black marketing that is affecting everyday people and vendors.
- Country:
- India
Tikaram Jully, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, has voiced serious concerns over the ongoing cooking gas shortage, which he claims is causing significant hardship for common people.
Jully criticized the government's focus on political confrontations rather than addressing the dire LPG supply issues that have exacerbated difficulties for women, laborers, auto drivers, and small vendors.
He demanded an urgent shift from political noise to practical solutions, calling for immediate improvement in the gas supply system and strict measures against black marketing to alleviate the struggles faced by the populace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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