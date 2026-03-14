Turmoil in the Skies: Afghanistan-Pakistan Drone Confrontation

In a tense escalation of regional conflict, four individuals, including two children, have sustained injuries from debris of Afghan Taliban drones destroyed by the Pakistan Army. The interception occurred on Friday across key cities such as Quetta, Kohat, and Rawalpindi, around the capital of Islamabad, as announced by military sources on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the drones were neutralized using both soft and hard kill tactics, averting their intended targets but causing injuries from falling debris. This incident underpins the complex and fraught relationship between the nations, as Pakistan continues its military operation, Ghazab lil-Haq, against Afghan-instigated terrorism.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attacks and accused the Taliban regime of crossing a 'red line' by aiming at civilian areas. The relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has further strained since the Taliban took over Kabul in 2021, with the recent drone attacks exacerbating the tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)