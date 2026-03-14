Tragedy at Gul Shopping Plaza: A Lesson in Preparedness
The devastating fire at Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza resulted in over 70 casualties, revealing serious inadequacies in the fire department’s response and equipment. The fire, which took place on January 17, exposed the need for better communication and safety resources for rescue operations. Financial aid was announced for victims’ families.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A devastating fire at Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza on January 17 claimed at least 73 lives and left around two dozen injured, sparking allegations of inadequate equipment and delayed response from local fire services.
Tanveer Pasha, president of the Gul Shopping Plaza Association, stated in a report to the Judicial Commission that emergency services arrived 40 minutes post-outbreak, unprepared with insufficient water supplies and lacking essential safety gear to manage the blaze promptly.
The aftermath exposed the dire need for improved communication channels and resources within firefighting teams. In wake of the tragedy, the Sindh cabinet allocated financial aid totaling PKR 10 million for each victim's family and pledged interest-free loans to support affected shopkeepers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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