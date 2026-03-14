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Illegal LPG Cylinder Seizure Amidst Supply Rumors

Police and revenue officials seized 29 illegally stored LPG cylinders in Maharashtra's Beed district, valued at Rs 73,000. The raid followed a tip-off amidst rumors of a supply shortage due to the West Asia crisis. A case was filed against Ajay Mohanrao Ghodke for storing the cylinders without a license.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:41 IST
Illegal LPG Cylinder Seizure Amidst Supply Rumors
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A joint operation by the police and revenue department led to the seizure of 29 illegally stored LPG cylinders in Maharashtra's Beed district early Saturday.

The raid occurred around 1:30 am in the Shivnerinagar area on Imampur road following a tip-off. An official confirmed the cylinders, valued at Rs 73,000, were stored without a valid license at the residence of one Ajay Mohanrao Ghodke.

Authorities have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Essential Commodities Act. This action comes amid rumors of an LPG shortage attributed to the ongoing West Asia crisis, which the Chief Minister has dismissed as false.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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