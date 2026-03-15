Social Media Controversy: Derogatory Remarks Spark Community Outrage

A youth in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, faces charges for derogatory social media comments targeting 'Maa Karni', revered among the Rajput community, a police official reported.

The complaint was filed by Raghavendra Pratap Singh, district president of the Bhadohi Kshatriya Karni Sena, at Chauri police station, inciting concern over possible caste-based violence.

Authorities have compiled evidence, including screenshots and videos, and are currently searching for the accused, Sachin Sonkar, under applicable sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)