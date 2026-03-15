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Social Media Controversy: Derogatory Remarks Spark Community Outrage

A case in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, accuses a youth of making offensive social media remarks against 'Maa Karni', a revered figure among Rajputs. Police are investigating after receiving complaints that these comments could incite caste-based violence, with evidence gathered from online platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:44 IST
Social Media Controversy: Derogatory Remarks Spark Community Outrage
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A youth in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, faces charges for derogatory social media comments targeting 'Maa Karni', revered among the Rajput community, a police official reported.

The complaint was filed by Raghavendra Pratap Singh, district president of the Bhadohi Kshatriya Karni Sena, at Chauri police station, inciting concern over possible caste-based violence.

Authorities have compiled evidence, including screenshots and videos, and are currently searching for the accused, Sachin Sonkar, under applicable sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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