Social Media Controversy: Derogatory Remarks Spark Community Outrage
A case in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, accuses a youth of making offensive social media remarks against 'Maa Karni', a revered figure among Rajputs. Police are investigating after receiving complaints that these comments could incite caste-based violence, with evidence gathered from online platforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A youth in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, faces charges for derogatory social media comments targeting 'Maa Karni', revered among the Rajput community, a police official reported.
The complaint was filed by Raghavendra Pratap Singh, district president of the Bhadohi Kshatriya Karni Sena, at Chauri police station, inciting concern over possible caste-based violence.
Authorities have compiled evidence, including screenshots and videos, and are currently searching for the accused, Sachin Sonkar, under applicable sections of the BNS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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