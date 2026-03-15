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Adani Total Gas Ltd Slashes Excess Gas Prices Amid Supply Disruptions

Adani Total Gas Ltd has reduced excess natural gas prices for industrial customers from Rs 119.90 to Rs 82.95 per SCM. This move, effective March 16, addresses softened upstream gas prices despite supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict. ATGL continues efforts to maintain stable gas distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:55 IST
Adani Total Gas Ltd Slashes Excess Gas Prices Amid Supply Disruptions
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Adani Total Gas Ltd has announced a significant reduction in the price of excess natural gas supplied to specific industrial clients. The new rate, lowered from Rs 119.90 to Rs 82.95 per standard cubic meter (SCM), takes effect on March 16 at 0600 hours. This decision reflects the softened upstream gas prices amidst the ongoing supply issues.

The city gas joint venture, comprising the Adani Group and France's Total Energies, aims to pass on the financial relief to its customers while ensuring stable gas distribution during the current supply constraints. The disruptions, linked to the West Asia conflict, have affected India's LNG supplies due to halted ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has emphasized its commitment to maintaining uninterrupted gas supplies while managing challenges and protecting consumer interests. These adjustments primarily help commercial and industrial users, while prices for CNG and piped cooking gas for households remain unchanged due to priority allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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